Roswell’s first Food and Beverage Festival will showcase Roswell’s abundant culinary scene Oct. 27.
The festival will be held Oct. 27 at Connexion Plaza at 1570 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30075. Around 16 restaurants, including Citizen Soul and From the Earth Brewing, and numerous chefs will provide samples and tastings during the festival.
Beer and wine will be served to compliment tastings throughout the day. Unlike a traditional “Taste of” event, the Roswell Food and Beverage Festival will feature engaging demonstrations – including whole animal breakdown, mixology demos, wine education and pairings, and ceramic cooker smoking.
The net proceeds from the festival will go to local organization HomeStretch, whose mission is to guide homeless families toward permanent housing and lasting stability.
“We’re thrilled that this committee has taken such a proactive approach to creating an event of this caliber,” executive director of Visit Roswell Andy Williams said. “As we build the festival in this first year and showcase the talents of our local chefs and community partners, we’re optimistic that it will grow into an event that draws both locals and out-of-town guests to a culinary weekend experience for years to come.”
Roswell is home to over 200 independent dining establishments, featuring a variety of cuisines and dining atmospheres. The Food and Beverage Festival was sparked by members of the committee who recognized the need to showcase Roswell’s momentous dining scene and culinary partners in an immersive setting.
The Roswell Food and Beverage Festival takes place on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with VIP access beginning at 1 p.m. General admission tickets are $75 per ticket and VIP tickets are $125. For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets visit roswellfandb.com.
