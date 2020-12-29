North Fulton cities are offering numerous ways to recycle resident's live Christmas tree in the coming weeks.
Milton's main annual Christmas tree recycling event — dubbed "Bring One for the Chipper" — will be between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2021. During that time, residents can drop off their trees on the Milton High School (at 13025 Birmingham Highway) campus in the parking lot closest to Freemanville Road and the city's partners at Casey Tree Experts will take care of the rest.
Milton residents unable to make the Bring One to the Chipper event can also bring their trees Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, then again on Jan. 2, 2021 to the Scottsdale Farms Garden Center, 15639 Birmingham Hwy in Milton. Except for Jan. 1, Scottsdale Farms is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
From Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, then again from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, Green Brothers Earth Works, 3445 Francis Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004, located just across the Forsyth County line. Green Brothers will take trees during regular business hours until they've reached their capacity and do not have more room.
In Roswell, resident can bring their trees to one of the two Home Depot locations in Roswell on Jan. 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The two locations are 1580 Holcomb Bridge Road in Holcomb Woods Shopping Center and 870 Woodstock Road across from Publix. Trees should have bases, lights, and ornaments removed. Flocked trees will not be accepted.
As a thank you, participants will have the option to take home a tree seedling or packet of vegetable seeds for their garden. In addition, mulch from the recycled trees will be available from Davey Tree and can be requested Keep Roswell Beautiful's website.
Alpharetta will also host its Bring One for the Chipper event Jan. 9. Residents can be a part of a 30-year tradition of giving a gift to Mother Nature by recycling your natural Christmas tree during Alpharetta’s Bring One For The Chipper event. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Home Depot located at 5300 Windward Parkway.
All staff and volunteers will be wearing face masks. The city asks that residents bringing trees for donation are asked to remain in their vehicles while event staff unloads your tree.
Trees recycled through this event will be turned into mulch by Davey Tree Experts that is donated for use in public playgrounds, parks, local government beautification projects, and even in individual yards.
Those who bring a natural Christmas tree to be recycled may also submit a request form available on the city of Alpharetta’s website to request some of the free mulch. While supplies last, Ferry Morse Seed Company will also provide free garden seed to those who Bring One For The Chipper.
