A boutique hotel is set to be built on Alpharetta Street in historic Roswell.
The Hotel at Southern Post will have between 31 to 125 rooms and valet parking. The new hotel will be adjacent to the Southern Post, which was approved recently. The was once considered a hometown favorite for country cooking, the Southern Skillet closed in January 2011. In 2016, the Roswell Downtown Development Authority began managing the city-owned property and looking for a developer.
The five-story hotel will feature around 900 feet of meeting space, fitness room and full kitchen restaurant. Developers Mattis Partners have been working with the Historic Preservation Society to ensure the hotel maintains historic Roswell's aesthetic and feel.
"We haven't selected a brand at this point, but we intend to select a brand, either Marriott, Hilton or Hyatt," one of the owners Matt White said. "There's really nothing that will be prototype about this site."
Developers said they do not foresee any parking problems. The drop off and entry point will covered, and the developer said they may have a shuttle to surrounding areas and MARTA.
Developers did not give an estimated construction date.
