Bikes For Kids is inviting the public to help clean and repair donated bikes Dec. 7 for North Fulton Community Charities's Santa Shop.
Volunteers are welcome to help with the Domestique Day, used to wash, clean and repair all donations at the NFCC Annex Building at 11275 Elkins Road in Roswell.
Alpharetta Department of Public Safety will provide a fire truck to help wash the bicycles in the morning, so volunteers are needed 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to move bikes outside and clean them. Mechanics are also needed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to repair bicycles.
The 13th annual Bikes For Kids, managed by the non-profit Bike Alpharetta, refurbishes previously-loved bikes/trikes/scooters for the North Fulton Community Charities’ Santa Shop. Since 2007, the program has provided 3,100 bicycles, tricycles and scooters, as well as more than 900 new youth helmets.
“We are so grateful to have the support of Bike Alpharetta, its members and the City of Alpharetta Department of Public Safety," Director of Programs for North Fulton Community Charities Eden Purdy said. "With their hard work and manual labor, we are able to provide local families in need with a selection of bikes and tricycles as gifts for their children during our Santa Shop."
Residents are encouraged to give new life to the bicycles laying around the garage or basement and bring enjoyment to kids who can’t afford to purchase a new bike. In addition to gently-used youth bicycles and tricycles, Bike Alpharetta welcomes the donations of “new-in-the-box” helmets to ensure safe cycling for children. Under Georgia law, children 15 years of age and under must wear a helmet.
Several businesses and community organizations hold Donation Days for Bikes For Kids. Jackson Healthcare will hold two bike drives for its employees the first week of December. Johns Creek Baptist Church and Saint Brigid Catholic Church have already donated 58 bicycles and tricycles with various events.
Youth-sized bicycles and tricycles are still needed. Bike Alpharetta stresses that items preferred may have some dust, and light on rust. Bicycles, tricycles and scoorters may be dropped off at any Alpharetta Fire Station or the headquarters building of the Alpharetta Police Department through Dec. 4.
Many local bike shops in the North Fulton area will also be collection points, including Atlanta Cycling (Duluth & Roswell), Cannon Cyclery, Fresh Bike Service, Pedego Electric Bikes, Reality Bikes, REI (Alpharetta), Roswell Bicycles, Twisted Spokes Bicycles, and Whitetail Bicycles.
“For many of the parents who attend our Santa Shop, it is a moment of overwhelming excitement and emotion when they see hundreds of donated and refurbished bicycles," Purdy said. "With tears and smiles, they search for the right bicycle to take home for Christmas.”
Bikes can be accepted at 24/7 drop-off locations, including the Alpharetta Police Headquarters at 2565 Old Milton Parkway and six Alpharetta fire stations.
- Fire Station #1 2970 Webb Bridge Road
- Fire Station #2 3070 Market Place Blvd.
- Fire Station #3 9600 Westside Parkway
- Fire Station #4 525 Park Bridge Parkway
- Fire Station #5 1475 Mid Broadwell Road
- Fire Station #6 3275 Kimball Bridge Road
Bike Alpharetta is proud to be leading this program, which began as a grassroots initiative by the Mullenbach family in Johns Creek. Bikes For Kids is possible due to the considerable time and resources provided by numerous individual volunteers, local bike shops, and cycling organizations.
Corporate partners in 2019 include Jackson Healthcare and Jekyll Brewing. Bike Alpharetta is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and all donations are tax deductible.
For more information on how families can help and children can earn service hours, email bikealpharetta@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.