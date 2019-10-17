Grab your broomsticks and running shoes and join Roswell for the Cottage School's Big Pumpkin 5K race Oct. 26.
The Cottage School will host its Big Pumpkin 5k race Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at CrossFit North Fulton.
This family friendly event was previously hosted by World Harvest Church in Roswell for 10 years but due to road construction in the area, the race will now begin and end at CrossFit North Fulton. A post event fall festival will be held at CFNF.
“We are so excited to host this family event and support The Cottage School. We have some fun and challenging events planned for everyone,” CrossFit North Fulton co-owner Kim Trego said.
Race packet pickup will be Oct. 25 at Big Peach Running Co. in Marietta at 1062 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste C.
“With a unique 2 lap route—now USATF certified and a Peachtree Road Race qualifier—located in an area which has held few events of this type, we hope to generate some excitement and awareness of local businesses in the proximity,” Director of Advancement for The Cottage School Kim Weber said.
Interested runners can register online at https://cottageschool.org/big-pumpkin-5k/. Individual tickets are $30 and $20 for "ghost runners," or runner who want to participate from another location. Sponsorship opportunities are also available and those interested should contact Kim Weber at kimw@cottageschool.org.
