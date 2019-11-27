Black Friday is right around the corner, so we have complied a guide to the best deals around north Fulton.
After a day dedicated to turkey, stop by Avalon on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for an eventful day of holiday shopping. For the early bird shoppers, 15 of Avalon’s retailers will open before 9 a.m. In addition, the first 50 guests to visit Concierge will receive a special Swag Crawl bag and map featuring exclusive items and promotions from participating retailers. Throughout the day, pop-up event bars will be serving holiday-themed cocktails from Maker’s Mark.
Friends and family are also invited to take a spin around Avalon’s Rockefeller-inspired rink, which will be open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart will also be welcoming shoppers with plenty of doorbuster sales. The online sale starts Wednesday at 10 p.m., and stores will open Thursday at 6 p.m. Some of the best deals include Apple AirPods with a charging case for just $128. AirPods normally sell for $160 with out the charging case. Shoppers can also score an six quart Insta Pot Duo for $49.
Black Friday shoppers can also find great deals at Target. The store will open this year on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. and remain open until 1 a.m., re-open for Black Friday at 7 a.m. Target will offer bundle deals on electronics, such as games and gaming consoles. Mix and match toys for the kids, including Mattel, Star Wars and Fisher Price, will be buy one get one half off. Shoppers can also score a Google Home Mini for just $20. Target will also offer deals on phone activations for iPhones and Samsung Galaxies that come with Target gift cards of up to $400.
For north Fulton shoppers who would rather shop in their pajamas, Amazon's Black Friday event will last for a week. Some deals will run from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. Ring Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 will be on sale for $180, and Fire TV Cubes will only be $90. Toys from brands like Disney and Legos will also be on sale.
For more local Black Friday deals, visit https://bestblackfriday.com/.
