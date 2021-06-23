The Roswell Arts Fund is hosting the first Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival and Pop Up Art Village, an all-day celebration of music, arts, food, fun and community July 31 in east Roswell.
The festival will transform the East Village Shopping Center parking lot into a vibrant summer celebration featuring world-class Jazz and Blues musicians, a pop-up Art Village with up to 75 artists, delicious bites and drinks in the food truck park and more from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The renowned Brubeck Brothers Quartet will headline the festival alongside an all-star lineup including Papa J Sez featuring Joey Sommerville and Dante Harmon, Gwen Hughes & the Retro Kats, AJ Ghent, Joe Gransden Quintet, Trey Wright Trio, Kebbi Williams and Friends, and Blues Supergroup: The 31’s (featuring members of Jimmy Herring & the 5 of 7).
Morris Baxter of WCLK and Lisa Rayam of WABE will be leading the festivities as co-emcees.
“It's time to welcome the community back, celebrate the present and plan for the future," Roswell Arts Fund Executive Director Ghila Sanders said. "What better way to do that than to come together and listen to incredible musicians, dance in the sunshine, shop from local artisans and raise funds for Roswell Arts Fund to enable public and performing arts to thrive!”
The festival is still looking for artists, food vendors and additional sponsors.
Artists from all trades and local non-profit organizations are invited to submit an application to participate as a vendor in the Pop Up Art Village by July 14. More information can be found at https://RoswellArtsFund.org/festival or by contacting Becky Kile at becky@roswellartsfund.org.
Local food vendors who are interested in serving as a vendor in the food truck park can find an application at https://RoswellArtsFund.org/festival or by contacting Ghila Sanders at ghila@roswellartsfund.org.
Sponsorship opportunities are available until July 15 and sponsors are recognized at the Beaucoup Festival and throughout Roswell Art Fund's Pop Up Performance Series. Contact Sanders at ghila@roswellartsfund.org to learn more.
Festival tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased online at https://www.RoswellArtsFund.org/Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.