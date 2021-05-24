Roswell's annual beverage competition Summer Sippin’ Roswell returns this summer for its sixth year.
This beverage competition is back June 1 and runs through the end of August. There are 50 participants this year and each has concocted a creative and delicious looking drink.
During this three-month event, patrons are encouraged to order sips from participating restaurants, and then rate each sip they try on the Summer Sippin’ app or at SummerSippin.com. At the end of the event, based on the drink ratings, one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic drink will each win the title of Best Sip in Roswell.
Not only are restaurants participating, but patrons will see Roswell breweries, a meadery and tasting rooms on the list of places to try.
“Our hospitality partners are extremely important to us, and Summer Sippin’ allows our tourism and economic development organizations to continue to drive business through the doors of our vibrant small businesses in a fun way for an extended period of time,” Executive Director of Visit Roswell Andy Williams said.
Participating restaurants for 2021 include: 1920 Tavern, 5/4 Meadery, A-Street, Adele's on Canton, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Bayou'Q, Big Oak Tavern, Brookwood Grill, Café Lucia, Canton St. Social, Crazy Love Coffeehouse, Deep Roots Wine Market, Eat Raw Vegan Wellness, Flying Biscuit Café, Fresco Cantina Grille, From the Earth Brewing Company, Gate City Brewing, Gracious Plenty, HOLA! Taqueria & Bar, Houck's Grille, Hugo’s Oyster Bar, Ipp's Pastaria & Bar, Lola’s Burger & Tequila Bar, Lucky's Burger and Brew, Madrid Spanish Taverna, Marlow's Tavern, Mellow Mushroom, Monterrey Roswell, Noca Eatery & Bar, Osteria Mattone, Peach & the Porkchop, Pinkies Up Beer and Wine, Pop’s Coffee Company, Pure Taqueria Roswell, Rock N' Taco, Scooter’s Coffee, Spiced Right Ribhouse, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, The Stout Brothers Canton Street, Sublime Tree, Table & Main, Taqueria Tsunami, Texican Barbecue, The Mill Kitchen & Bar, Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street, Variant Brewing Company, VAS Kouzina, VG Bistro, Vin 25 and Zest Restaurant.
"In our sixth year of this event, we are thrilled to partner with our sister organization Visit Roswell! We believe this collaborative effort will make this year the best one yet," Executive Director of Roswell Inc Steve Stroud said. "Not only are we looking forward to another year of friendly competition between some of Roswell’s best restaurants, breweries and cafes, but we believe this industry support event will help restaurants recover as we safely return."
The full list of participating restaurants, drinks, descriptions and photos can be found at SummerSippin.com and on the Summer Sippin’ App, which is available in both Google Play and Apple App stores. Make sure to follow Summer Sippin’ on Facebook at @SummerSippinRoswell and on Twitter and Instagram at @SummerSippin.
