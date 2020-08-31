Avalon is once again teaming up with local nonprofit Bert’s Big Adventure to host the sixth annual Noon to Night fall fashion show, only this year the celebration will be held virtually.
From 8 to 9 p.m., on Sept. 4, viewers are encouraged to gather with their quarantine crew to experience a variety of segments including live broadcasts from celebrity hosts on the Boulevard, heartwarming clips from the Bert’s Big Adventure kids, an inside look at the latest fall fashion from Avalon’s retailers, never-before-seen moments from previous Noon to Night shows and more. During the show, viewers will also have the opportunity to participate in a Fund-a-Need auction with a professional auctioneer.
This year’s silent auction will feature items such as a glamping weekend getaway by Georgia Glamping Company, an autographed hat by Lil Nas X and more. Following the show, guests are invited to stay tuned in to experience a live after-party performance from a surprise guest.
“Avalon’s longstanding partnership with Bert’s Big Adventure means so much to the Alpharetta community, so we knew the Noon to Night fashion show must go on,” marketing manager at Avalon Lauren Ness said. “During a year of hardship and uncertainty for many, we’re grateful to have the opportunity to continue supporting and celebrating the Bert’s Big Adventure kiddos, while also inviting the community to participate in an unforgettable, fashion-filled evening from the safety of their homes.”
Established in 2002 by Atlanta radio host Bert Weiss, Bert’s Big Adventure is a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. Throughout the event, there will be several ways to support Bert’s Big Adventure, including the live auction, donation opportunities and an exclusive shop with items for purchase.
The funds raised by Noon to Night will support Bert’s Big Adventure’s annual trip and year-round initiatives including their Fairy Godparent Volunteer Program (daily hospital visits) and Reunion Adventures (family reunions). Since its inception, Noon to Night has raised over $300,000 for the organization.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at Avalon and for this year’s sixth annual Noon to Night,” executive director at Bert’s Big Adventure Molly Darby said. “They consistently go above and beyond to make our kiddos feel empowered on this unforgettable evening. This year has been challenging for many, especially our sweet kiddos that have chronic and terminal illnesses. We love that we are able to still give our families and supporters a dazzling night to look forward to thanks to Avalon and the Alpharetta community!”
In honor of the event, select Avalon restaurants will have special carry-out menus specifically for Noon to Night available for pick-up prior to the show. Ticketed guests will also have access to exclusive experiences and discounts at Avalon until Oct. 2, including offers from AYA Medical Spa, Kendra Scott, Oak Steakhouse and more. Viewers are encouraged to share their experience during the show on social media using #AvalonN2NatHome for a special chance to be featured during the event.
Tickets for the virtual experience are now on sale for $10 and all proceeds will go towards Bert’s Big Adventure. Ticketed guests will receive a custom link the day of the event that provides access to tune into the virtual event.
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit experienceavalon.com/virtual-noon-to-night/.
