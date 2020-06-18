Avalon will soon welcome four new retailers: Onward Reserve, High Country Outfitters, Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy and Tempur-Pedic.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide shutdowns, Avalon continues to experience robust leasing momentum, having added nine retailers so far this year.
“Avalon’s continued leasing momentum is a good bellwether for the industry, especially for retail space located in activated, mixed-use environments,” Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing at NAP said. “In the coming months, we’re introducing a variety of best-in-class concepts at Avalon that complement the existing mix of retail experiences along The Boulevard.”
High County Outfitters, a local, family-owned outdoor gear and clothing shop featuring top brands such as Patagonia, YETI and Big Green Egg will pop-up at Avalon on June 18. With five other locations throughout metro Atlanta, High County Outfitter’s Avalon location will only feature the retailer’s most popular merchandise.
“High Country Outfitters began when four friends with a passion for the great outdoors came together to create a place where Atlantans can get everything they need for their next adventure,” general manager and co-owner of High Country Outfitters John Sloan said. “We’re proud that our next big adventure is taking us to Avalon, where we have the opportunity to introduce the Alpharetta community to the best of the best of High Country Outfitters.”
Onward Reserve, a specialty men’s apparel and lifestyle brand based in Atlanta, will open its 13th store at Avalon in early October. Known for delivering a world-class retail experience with genuine hospitality, Onward Reserve outfits the gentleman’s lifestyle from day to night, weekday to weekend. With a laid-back approach to luxury and unwavering quality, Onward Reserve offers a personalized shopping experience with everything from performance and tailored sportswear to t-shirts featuring original works of art, as well as a curated assortment of accessories and distinctive gifts.
“Our motto is ‘Live Authentically,’ and this inspires everything we do,” Founder and CEO of Onward Reserve T.J. Callaway said. “Last year, we hosted a successful pop-up at Avalon that confirmed our brand resonates with the destination’s customer base, and we are excited to become a part of the community.”
Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy will bring its innovative, fun and restorative wellness experience to The Boulevard in August. Their most popular services include whole body cryotherapy and IV therapy. Cryotherapy releases reduces inflammation in the body, provides a mood and energy boost, relieves muscle pain, improves sleep, and burns 500-800 calories per session. IV therapies deliver vital hydration and micronutrients that provide a range of benefits, including helping detoxify the body and improving its immune function, brain health, energy and longevity.
Tempur-Pedic, a national retailer specializing in mattresses and pillows made from Tempur material, is expected to open its Avalon flagship this fall.
In addition, innovative South African craft cocktail and beef jerky restaurant Biltong Bar is slated to open its doors in August, with fast-casual eatery gusto! targeting an early fall opening. Earlier this year, Avalon welcomed women’s fashion and styling company EVEREVE, multinational beauty brand Sephora and luxury timepiece and watch brand MAYORS.
Less than two months after launching Better Together, NAP’s company-wide COVID-19 response program designed to make the destination safe for the community’s return, 93% of Avalon’s retailers are open and experiencing higher than expected foot traffic and sales. Over Memorial Day weekend, the majority of businesses were pleasantly surprised with their numbers. Free People outperformed sales by 10% compared with sales last Memorial Day. Others like Peter Millar, Marmi and Antico are competitive, hitting sales within 80 to 90% of last year’s numbers.
To learn more about Better Together at Avalon, visit: www.experienceavalon.com/events/safety-precautions. For more information about Avalon, visit its website, Facebook page, Instagram or Twitter profile.
