This holiday season Avalon is inviting local businesses to bring their concepts to life at the inaugural Holiday Market at Avalon, a six-week pop-up market located at a signature corner along the Boulevard.
Holiday Market at Avalon will open Sunday, Nov. 22, kicking off Avalon’s 2020 Holiday Experience, which is being reimagined due to the pandemic and will include special moments with Santa and Avalon on Ice, the destination’s Rockefeller Center-sized ice skating rink.
Holiday Market at Avalon will activate a 9,000-square-foot retail space at the prominent intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 1st Street. The market will be open through Sunday, Jan. 3. Participating businesses will have the opportunity to create their own festive retail experience in individual spaces ranging from 150 to 700 square feet.
Avalon’s leasing team is actively searching for a one-of-a-kind mix of local makers and merchants to curate the first-ever holiday market. The team is also asking the community for ideas on local entrepreneurs to bring to the market via Avalon’s instagram @AvalonInsider.
“Since the pandemic began, we’ve been looking for ways to support small businesses in our community, so we decided to create a platform that connects them with Avalon’s guests during the busiest time of the year for retail,” partner and senior vice president of leasing at North American Properties Adam Schwegman said. “The holidays at Avalon are always magical, but this year, we’re especially looking forward to giving the community an exciting new retail experience that features a unique lineup of local concepts.”
Across the NAP portfolio of mixed-use projects, the leasing team has had success deploying pop-up retail strategies that create compelling guests experiences and in some cases, result in permanent, long-term leases. Schwegman expects this trend toward pop-up retail will continue to accelerate, especially as retailers recover from the impact of the pandemic.
Earlier this year, NAP launched Better Together, its COVID-19 response program designed to make NAP’s properties safe for the community’s return. As part of this, NAP has deployed a series of preventative measures that include increasing sanitation procedures in all common areas and on high touch surfaces; turning sidewalks into one-way streets to cut down on pedestrian interactions; and posting signage and decals throughout the property to reinforce best practices. The full list of safety precautions taken can be found here: www.experienceavalon.com/safety-precautions.
