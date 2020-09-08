Avalon is inviting the community to once again experience Drive-In Live, the drive-in concert series with three more events this fall.
The live concerts are returning to the Boulevard on Sept. 18, Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, with the first event being held exclusively for Northside Hospital’s frontline workers.
To recognize Northside Hospital’s hardworking employees, Avalon is providing frontline workers with complimentary tickets to Drive-In Live on Sept. 18. Unclaimed tickets will be released to the public for purchase, with all proceeds being donated to Northside Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to Northside Hospital and the enrichment of the communities they serve.
“Over the past few months, the employees at Northside have been working tirelessly to take care of our community during their time of need,” marketing manager at Avalon Lauren Ness said. “We’re incredibly thankful for their support and courage, and wanted to show our gratitude by inviting them to experience a night where they can safely sit back, relax and enjoy the show.”
Next month, Drive-In Live will continue with two more events on Oct. 2 and Oct. 16. Between 6 and 8 p.m., ticketed guests will enjoy live music on the Boulevard by local bands and musicians. Concertgoers will also have the opportunity to preorder meals for pickup from select Avalon restaurants, including Cru Wine Bar, Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar and True Food Kitchen.
Tickets for Drive-In Live are $25 per car, and proceeds from the events will be donated to local nonprofits.
Upon arrival, attendees will be directed to their designated parking spot in the parking lot near Ted’s Montana Grill where they are welcome to set up chairs or remain in their cars for the show. To encourage social distancing, Drive-In Live is limited to 55 cars, leaving two empty parking spaces between each group.
During the event, Alpharetta City Police Department and additional Avalon security will be onsite to kindly enforce social distancing and prevent groups from gathering in front of the stage. The full list of safety precautions taken at Avalon can be found here.
For the latest event updates and to purchase tickets, visit experienceavalon.com/drive-in-live.
