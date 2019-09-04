Local non-profit She is Safe is sponsoring a series of events at the Avalon in celebration of International Day of the Girl from Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 11.
International Day of the Girl aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.
She Is Safe works in eight countries and has a mission to educate, equip, rescue and restore “forgotten” girls who are ensnared, or in danger of becoming victims to sex trafficking, human slavery, domestic violence and childhood marriage.
“Ninety-nine percent of people trafficked for sexual exploitation are women and girls," She Is Safe Founder and CEO Michele Rickett stated. "Eighty-percent of all humans trafficked are women and girls, 250 million girls are forced into marriage as children and one in three women and girls experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.”
In honor of International Day of the Girl, Avalon will dedicate its weekly Signature Events Series to raising funds and awareness for She Is Safe. The events will be produced by Events of a Lifetime Productions. Details on each event are outlined below.
On Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., parents and caregivers are invited to bring their pre-school aged tots for free playtime fun in The Plaza, where they will create butterfly artwork. The event will also feature a special activity for moms and caregivers.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy a special yoga class in The Plaza featuring exclusive swag, as well as an opportunity to learn about ways to keep girls safe from human trafficking.
On Oct. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m., Awesome Alpharetta will sponsor a Sip & Stroll. Guests are invited to explore Avalon Boulevard while sipping on delicious signature cocktails from select retailers and restaurants. A portion of the evening’s sales will be donated to She Is Safe.
The Day of the Girl Celebration will be Friday, Oct. 11, at 4:30 p.m. Attendees can gather in The Plaza for music, special guest speakers, face-painting and the official unveiling of Safe Haven’s Butterfly Sculpture. At 5:30 p.m., guests are invited to take part in a live, en masse butterfly release that symbolizes setting girls free from a life of slavery and trafficking. Butterflies will be available for a suggested, cash-only donation of $5.
After the butterfly release, guests can attend the She Is Safe Fundraising Gala, Friday Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at The Hotel at Avalon. During the event, attendees will experience a Sip & Share reception on the hotel’s rooftop terrace, followed by an inspiring dinner and program in the Teasley Ballroom, which will feature performances by Harmony: Atlanta’s International Youth Chorus and Sideways Contemporary Dance Company. To purchase tickets or for more information on sponsorship opportunities, https://sheissafe.org.
“We’re always looking for exciting new ways to activate Avalon that encourage the North Fulton community to give back to local nonprofits,” hospitality and marketing manager at Avalon Cayley Mullen said. “We’re honored to partner with She is Safe for International Day of the Girl and are looking forward to raising funds and awareness for an organization that is doing life-changing work around the world.”
For additional event information, visit experienceavalon.com/events. Guests are encouraged to share their experience on social media using the hashtag #AvalonInsider.
