In celebration of its five-year milestone, Avalon is inviting the community to “Toast to Avalon,” a restaurant crawl benefiting North Fulton Community Charities on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, guests will receive a passport featuring tickets that are redeemable for a complimentary appetizer and drink specials from Avalon’s participating restaurants.
All attendees will have the opportunity to win a special Avalon prize package, which will include items from several of the destination’s retailers. In addition, guests can share their favorite Avalon memories by writing on the memory wall. Throughout the event, a live DJ on top of Concierge will bring The Boulevard to life.
Each guest will also receive a limited-edition Toast to Avalon t-shirt. The participating restaurants include:
- Branch & Barrel
- Colletta
- BOCADO Burger
- Goldberg’s
- Antico
- Marlow’s Tavern
- South City Kitchen
- Ted’s Montana Grill
All proceeds from Toast to Avalon will benefit North Fulton Community Charities, one of Avalon’s long-time community partners.
Founded in 1983, North Fulton Community Charities serves as a human service agency dedicated to building self-sufficiency and preventing homelessness and hunger for residents in north Fulton in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell. The charity assists families with basic essentials such as food, rent and utilities, and clothing for short term emergencies.
Interested guests are encouraged to purchase tickets soon, as the event is limited to 200 attendees. Tickets are now on sale and priced at $25 per attendee. To purchase tickets, please visit: experienceavalon.com/toast-to-avalon.
Five years have passed since North American Properties opened Avalon, Alpharetta’s award-winning, $1 billion mixed-use community. For more information about Avalon, visit its website, Facebook page, Instagram or Twitter profile. Guests are encouraged to share their experience using the hashtag #AvalonInsider and #HBDAvalon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.