Avalon is taking steps to reprogram Avalon’s common areas and enforce rules around social distancing and cleanliness to create a safe and vibrant gathering place for the community through its new program, Better Together.
As part of the program, Avalon has updated its Code of Conduct to include policies that promote a safe environment in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and government agencies. This information will be updated regularly to meet the latest recommendations and disinfection procedures.
Since 2014, Avalon has hosted more than 200 events per year. Avalon is managed by North American Properties, who initiated the Better Together Program. In the wake of COVID-19, the team is reworking its event programming strategy to offer exciting experiences while following new protocols.
The Avalon team will conduct a survey on social media this week to poll the community on the types of events they are comfortable attending over the next several months, such as drive-in concerts and outdoor yoga classes with mats 6 feet apart.
“We all have an innate need for love, belonging and human connection,” chairman of the board of North American Properties- Atlanta Mark Toro said. “While sheltering in place has been an important and necessary step in our country’s response to COVID-19, we have also been starved of gathering with our communities. We established our Better Together Program to lead our communities out of isolation and bring people together again, safely.”
The Better Together program begins April 27 and will initiate numerous new rules and initiatives. Avalon’s 24/7 security are policing the property to ensure guests follow the property’s Code of Conduct. Law enforcement will also be on site to provide support.
The sidewalks have been turned into one-way streets for pedestrians, with directional decals guiding guests counterclockwise through the property.
A grid system will be installed at Avalon’s Plaza, visibly separating 6-foot spaces using floor decals and a shade structure. Palmer Plaza, located between Oak Steakhouse and Colletta, will also be separated into 6-foot zones to further enforce social distancing.
Floor decals provide guidance on how far guests should stand from each other while waiting in line throughout common areas.
All property employees have been asked to monitor their health and temperature daily. They have also been provided with protective face coverings and gloves.
Avalon is working closely with tenants to provide resources such as free cleanings of touchpoints (i.e. door handles, point of sale systems) and storage for furniture that may need to be removed to allow for social distancing within stores/restaurants.
Furniture in common spaces throughout property has been spaced out with marked placers to ensure 6 feet of separation between parties. Dividers have also been installed at standing bars throughout the property.
The doors to Avalon’s Family Lounge are propped open during property hours. The play area will remain closed until further notice.
The Dog Park’s gates will feature new foot door openers.
Cleaning and sterilization of high-touch areas, such as bathrooms, bar surfaces, door handles and benches, takes place every 30 minutes.
Parking meters along Avalon Boulevard will remain complimentary to guests, allowing for ease of access and curbside pickup.
New signage has been installed throughout the property reinforcing safety procedures and the Code of Conduct. Touchscreen digital directories are now static. New hand sanitizer stations have also been installed at all property entrance points, the valet, Concierge and in high-traffic common areas.
Valeted cars will be sanitized.
Out of the 95 retailers and restaurants at Avalon, five will reopen this week in addition to those that have operated in limited capacities. Van Michael Salon and Parisian Nails have started accepting appointments and are acting in accordance with the procedures outlined by the Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers. Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar, District III and MF Bar will reopen their patios with tables spaced 6 feet apart, in addition to take-out services.
Whole Foods Market and Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru have remained open throughout the crisis. Antico, Bocado Burger, Café Intermezzo, Cru Wine Bar, Colletta, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Kona Grill, Marlow’s Tavern, Oak Steakhouse, Rumi’s Kitchen, Superica, Starbucks and Ted’s Montana Grill continue to offer to-go and delivery orders. The Hotel at Avalon also remains open and operational.
“We support all of our tenants in their reopening decisions and encourage our guests to use their own best judgement on when it is safe to return to public spaces,” managing partner at NAP Tim Perry said. “No matter what our tenants and guests decide, we will be here, ready to safely welcome the community back to Avalon. Some of the changes we are making will be temporary, others may be here to stay. For us, the constant is community and creating places where people want to be.”
The program was created by a 14-person task force of people who work on all side of the company and guided by the action and direction of the CDC and local and national authorities.
