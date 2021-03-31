Avalon's spring and summer events are back this year with additional safety protocols and social distancing.
Beginning April 5 and running through October 27, the community is invited to experience another season of open-air, family-friendly fun, featuring new safety protocols and social distancing measures. Tickets for the April events are on sale now.
“After a challenging year, we know everyone’s in need of a mood booster, which is why we’re so excited to welcome the community back to the Boulevard for this year’s Signature Events Series,” Avalon marketing manager Lauren Ness said. “We’ve reimagined each event to provide yogis, kiddos, jokesters and music lovers a safe, open-air experience that will brighten their week. Whichever mood you find yourself in during the work week, Avalon has the perfect open-air community experience to match.”
The first Monday of each month from 7:30 to 9 p.m., jokesters are invited to experience hilarious comedic acts, food and beverage specials and more. Start the month on a high note with laugh-out-loud performances in the open-air Palmer Plaza, located between Colletta and Oak Steakhouse. Tickets are $15 per social distance ring with a max of two guests per ring and guests can reserve tickets the Monday before the show at experienceavalon.com/punchline-comedy-night/.
When the kids need to blow off some steam, bring your preschool aged tot for playtime in the Plaza twice a month on Tuesday mornings for Little Acorns. Beginning April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon, little ones will be entertained with interactive learning activities including yoga, storytime, music class and more. Tickets are $15 per social distance ring with a max of four kiddos per ring. Parents can reserve spots at experienceavalon.com/little-acorns/.
Embrace your inner warrior each Wednesday with AvalOM, Alpharetta’s favorite outdoor workout experience. From 6 to 7 p.m., get your weekly sweat in with yoga, barre and pilates classes taught by local studios and instructors in the Plaza. Yogis are encouraged to bring their own mats and can reserve a personal ring for $10 at experienceavalon.com/avalom/.
Additionally, every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., kick back and relax in the mixed-use destination’s central greenspace with live music by local favorites, food and beverage specials and plenty of dancing. Families and friends are invited to reserve a socially distanced ring for $25 with up to four people per ring at experienceavalon.com/avalon-nights-live/.
Each month, all ticket proceeds will benefit a different local charity. April’s proceeds will be donated to The Lionheart School and Lionheart WORKS, a local organization dedicated to providing developmentally appropriate education for children who need a specialized learning environment. Throughout the season, tickets for the following month’s events will go on sale during the last week of the current month.
To ensure the health and safety of guests, all events will be ticketed to limit capacity and accommodate social distancing between parties. While on property, guests are encouraged to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking.
