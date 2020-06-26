Avalon is expanding its Drive-In Live concert into a summer series lasting through August.
Every other Friday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., guests are invited to kick back, relax and enjoy a live drive-in concert featuring performances from local artists and bands. Drive-In Live will be hosted on June 26, July 10, July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.
Concertgoers are welcome to preorder meals for pickup from select Avalon restaurants, including True Food Kitchen, Cru Food & Wine Bar and more, so they can enjoy dinner with the show. Upon arrival, guests will pull into the parking lot in front of Ted’s Montana Grill and be directed to a designated space where they can set up chairs or remain in their cars.
To encourage social distancing, Drive-In Live is limited to 55 cars, leaving two empty parking spaces between each group.
Tickets for Drive-In Live are $25 per car and will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis. Avalon will donate the proceeds from each event to a different local charity. Tickets for this Friday’s event featuring the Kurt Thomas Band are sold out, and proceeds will benefit Atlanta Community Food Bank, a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger.
For the latest event updates, please visit: experienceavalon.com/drive-in-live. The full list of safety precautions taken at Avalon can be found here.
