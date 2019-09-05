The Avalon will be partnering with North American Properties to collect donations during a series of week-long events to send supplies and resources to the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian's destruction.
North American Properties, through its philanthropic arm NAP Cares, is committed to sending two truckloads of much-needed supplies to the Abaco Islands, a group of islands and barrier cays in the Bahamas that were ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.
NAP is hosting 10 events over the next week-and-a-half at Avalon in Alpharetta and Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta that are focused on gathering donations and raising funds. In addition, for every hashtag #NAPCaresDorian used throughout this effort, NAP will donate $1 toward the cause.
“There is epic devastation on these beautiful islands that the world has come to know and love,” managing partner of NAP Mark Toro said. “Our ExperienceMakers™ are committed to extending community to the Abacos and contributing to the resources needed to help rebuild this special place.”
Beginning Sept. 4 through Sept. 13, the Avalon is providing residents with several opportunities to contribute toward restoration efforts, including:
- Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6 to 7 p.m. – AvalOM with Club Pilates: Yogis in Alpharetta were invited to experience a special yoga practice benefiting hurricane relief efforts.
- Friday, Sept. 6, 6 to 8 p.m. – Avalon Nights Live with the Mike Veal Band: Alpharetta residents can enjoy live music benefiting hurricane relief efforts.
- Monday, Sept. 9, 7:30 to 9 p.m. – Punchline Comedy Night with Mia Jackson: Alpharetta residents are invited to a special comedy night at Avalon benefiting hurricane relief efforts.
- Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6 to 7 p.m. – AvalOM with lululemon
- Friday, Sept. 13, 6 to 8 p.m. – Avalon Nights Live with Fly Betty Band
NAP is requesting various items customized for each event. The full list of needs is below.
AvalOM and Yoga on the Square – Comfort and Care:
Water, first aid kits, feminine hygiene products, sunscreen, bug spray, toothbrush and toothpaste, hats, toilet paper, paper towels, rags, soap, cleaning supplies, nonperishable foods and canned goods.
Avalon Nights Live, Groovin’ in the Grove and Punchline Comedy at Avalon – Recovery Essentials:
Flashlights, batteries, tarps, gas containers, trash bags, tool kits, buckets, mops, generators, tents, chainsaws, shovels, power cords, work gloves, rolls of sheeting, sleeping bags, coolers, water purification tablets, staple guns and staples, headlamps, nonperishable foods and canned goods.
Little Acorns – Infant Aid:
Diapers, baby formula, baby wipes, toilet paper, Pedialyte, nonperishable foods and canned goods.
In addition, each property is accepting monetary donations. No contribution is too small, and everything makes a difference. If guests are interested in bringing other items not listed above, NAP will gladly accept and distribute.
For anyone who is unable to attend an event but would like to assist in the relief efforts, donation bins will be located at Avalon’s Concierge and Colony Square’s Management Office in Suite 780 on the seventh floor of Building 100. Donations can also be made here: discoverylandcofoundation.org/abaco-relief-fund/.
While needs for shelter and food are of the highest concern, NAP says it is committed to helping the country with its long-term rebuilding efforts and will continue to look for opportunities to support the islands for the days, weeks and years to come.
