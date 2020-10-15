The third location of Biltong Bar, the South African-inspired restaurant and bar specializing in dry-aged beef jerky from restaurateur and South African native Justin Anthony, opens Oct. 29 at Avalon in Alpharetta.
The new location will feature three large patios, including a rooftop bar and lounge, and the restaurant’s distinctive beverage program will carry over favorites and introduce new standouts. Biltong Bar is part of True Story Brands, alongside sister restaurants Yebo Beach Haus and 10 Degrees South.
The new Avalon location will introduce a more extensive menu compared to other locations, featuring a selection of small bites, salads and sandwiches, all incorporating Biltong’s signature South African spin. Highlights from the new menu include Biltong Bar’s notorious Popcorn, Ostrich Sliders, Peri-Peri Prawn Tacos and the restaurant’s signature Grilled Cheese & Double Beef Patty Burger.
Biltong Bar’s acclaimed beverage program will extend to the new location, with an emphasis on distinctive, handcrafted cocktails and sharing an in-depth look into the cocktail creation process. The beverage menu will also boast a curated South African wine selection, as well as more traditional go-to wines.
Designed by Anthony’s wife, Kelly Anthony of Wolf Design Group, the interior’s aesthetic will be reminiscent of its other two locations, combining design elements from each. The space provides a casual and welcoming feel with shades of forest green, white and brown throughout. White butcher tiles line the walls, with a large steel glass biltong closet anchoring the space.
Exposed pipes and floor-to-ceiling iron windows reinforce the industrial feel. The restaurant will feature a covered rooftop patio and lounge with a separate bar, ideal for private events. The front entrance will be flanked by a second outdoor seating area and a back patio courtyard will be home to yard games like corn hole, and nearby, a to-go window will serve frozen cocktails.
"Between two expansive patios and a rooftop bar and lounge, Biltong Bar will offer guests an ideal open-air dining experience – just in time for beautiful fall weather and the holiday season," Avalon marketing manager Lauren Ness said. "We're confident Biltong Bar will bring its renowned flair and unique South African flavors to Avalon, and we can't wait to welcome them to the Boulevard this month."
Originally opened in 2016 inside Ponce City Market, and later in 2018 at Buckhead Village, Biltong Bar is part of Anthony’s South African-inspired hospitality group, True Story Brands. In 2019, Biltong Bar was recognized as one of Thrillist’s “21 Best Cocktail Bars in the Country” for its standout cocktail program.
Biltong Bar values the safety and comfort of all guests and is following safety precautions including socially distanced tables and limited seating capacity, extensive sanitation measures, a mask requirement for guests and staff and more.
For more information, visit Biltong Bar’s website: biltong-bar.com.
