Atlanta's eclectic eatery gusto! is opening its seventh location at Avalon in Alpharetta.
Taking place on Thursday, Nov. 5, the exciting grand opening will introduce Avalon guests to gusto!’s eclectic menu selection of bowls and wraps that feature bold flavor combinations and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. with an opportunity to be the one of the restaurant’s “First Fifty” customers.
“We are excited to continue to grow the gusto! brand by opening our first shop outside the perimeter," gusto! creator Nate Hybl said. "Avalon is the perfect place call our newest home. We are honored to be a part of this special community and can’t wait to get to know our new neighbors.”
In addition to complimentary meal vouchers and exclusive “First Fifty” swag bags, the first 50 guests will receive wireless headphones to participate in a silent disco, providing participants with the opportunity to maintain social distancing while taking their gusto! celebration around Avalon and waiting for the doors to open. Check in will begin at 9 a.m.
gusto! will also donate 10% of all sales from opening day to North Fulton Community Charities, an organization that that serves close to 10,000 individuals and families with emergency needs in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.
Exclusive to the Avalon location, gusto! introduces “LimeWine,” a rosé-infused version of gusto!’s fresh squeezed Limeade, available in an eco-friendly to-go cup for easy sipping while strolling and shopping.
With a goal to bring a colorful piece of the community into every shop experience, Hybl launched gusto! Avalon’s Mural Contest, calling for Alpharetta artists and muralists to enter for a chance to have their work featured on the walls of the new space. gusto! will cover all supplies, and the selected artist will be compensated $1,500 for their time and talent. Artists are encouraged to send mockups to contest@whatsyourgusto.com.
The menu at gusto! Avalon boasts the same bright and bold flavors as its fellow Atlanta-area locations. To customize an entrée, guests start by selecting a base of crisp mixed greens, seasoned brown rice, half and half (rice and greens) or a steamed flatbread wrap, then picking a protein such as grilled chicken, grilled umami tofu, grilled shrimp or the newest addition, smoked salmon. To bring the bowl or wrap to life, guests choose a gusto, or signature flavor profile, like chile sesame BBQ, tzatziki lemon artichoke, sweet soy sriracha or – launching the week of opening at all locations – the fall feature butternut squash, apple and goat cheese.
gusto!’s house-made sweet potato chips accompany every dish. gusto! has partnered with global architect Gensler and longtime design collaborator Lindsay Denman to design the guest experience.
Local operating partner Daniel Wood oversees gusto! Avalon and is charged with driving the location’s success and bringing the delicious brand to the neighborhood. As the former district manager for highly successful quick-casual concepts Salata and Starbucks, and a proud member of the Alpharetta community, Wood brings the extensive experience, knowledge and passion required to establish the location within new stomping grounds while maintaining the universal standard of the gusto! brand and culture.
“I am thrilled to be a part of bringing gusto! to Avalon and introducing a fresh, delicious fast-casual option to this community that is unlike anything else in the neighborhood,” Wood said. “I am inspired by Nate’s progressive leadership style, and I look forward to ensuring that gusto! Avalon is a place where all team members and guests feel happy and heard.”
