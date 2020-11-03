The New Georgia Project is offering metro-Atlanta voters free rides to the polls Nov. 3.
The New Georgia Project has rolled out Rides to the Polls in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Albany, Savannah and Macon providing hundreds of rides throughout the state.
The New Georgia Project is known for its voter registration efforts and as the date for registering voters passed on Oct. 5, efforts have shifted to voter mobilization and election protection. The organization’s CEO, Nse Ufot, said that the goal is to remove barriers from voter participation.
“We don’t just register people, just to have registrants," Ufot said. "We want them to become not only voters, but super voters. When we see a need, we fill it. Offering this much needed resource to communities around the state is just one way our organization is working to ensure that all voters are able to participate in the electoral process."
NGP is offering safe, secure transportation to those individuals that wish to exercise their right to vote. The organization will offer personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, temperature checks, social distancing in place and limited capacity ridership.
Rides to the Polls is a needed service in many communities for those without transportation to their city’s early voting location(s). The organization began offering this service during early voting in hopes of alleviating long lines on Election Day Nov. 3.
Those wanting rides can dial 1-800-874-1541 to make their reservation for a free ride to the polls Nov. 3.
