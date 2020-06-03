Atlanta lawyers are teaming up to provide free representation to Georgians arrested while peacefully protesting George Floyd's death.
Criminal defense lawyers Jay Shipp, Lawrence Zimmerman and Julius Collins are just three of the over 100 lawyers offering their services pro bono.
According to WSBTV, the Atlanta Police Department has made 425 arrests since the protests began the May 29.
When Shipp heard about the people arrested during peaceful protests, he decided to help.
"It was a no-brainer," Shipp said. "I have an obligation to do that because of me being a first generation lawyer, coming from the background I have come from. It's kind of like its embedded in me to be the person of the people."
So, while Shipp sat on his front porch, he tweeted that he will represent five people arrested during the protests for free. He did not expect the tweet to blow up. Now the over 23,000 people have retweeted it and around 39,000 people liked it.
Anyone arrested in Atlanta for peaceful demonstration needs to contact me. I’ll be donating my time to represent you. I urge other Atlanta Lawyers to match me.— J. Shipp, Esq. (@ShippEsq) May 29, 2020
Shipp grew up in a small town in Turner County, where he says his family has always been people who put in work, regardless of who saw. After graduating from Georgia State, he decided to study law at Mercer. The first generation lawyer says he was also the first African-American to be sworn into the Turner County courthouse. He now has his own practice.
Try to stay away from cases that lean towards looting because he says those clients should have representation that is not pro bono. Instead, Shipp is taking on cases such as pedestrians, being on the highway or obstruction of an officer. Shipp said he eventually stopped counting how many applications he received and began diving out cases to other lawyers also offering pro bono services.
"I believe that the protests are a culmination of a group of people who have been unheard," Shipp said. "While I don't necessarily agree with the anarchy that is coming out of these protests, I do feel that these people have valid right to protest and a valid point of view when it comes to police brutality."
Like many of the protesters, Shipp is not a stranger to racism.
"When I first became a lawyer there were many times where I would walk into a court room and they wouldn't believe that I was the actual attorney," Shipp said.
Another lawyer, Lawrence Zimmerman, has helped bring together over 100 attorneys — Atlanta Justice Lawyers — throughout metro-Atlanta who have all agreed to represent protesters for free. Zimmerman said he was outrage by the death of George Floyd and the countless journalists who have been arrested at the protests for doing their job.
What set him over the edge, he says, was the video of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested by police for doing his job covering the Minneapolis protests.
"That just really, really upset me," Zimmerman said. "I barely even use Twitter and I just tweeted that out because I was angry. I never expected in Atlanta, that these protests would boil over into what they did."
If you are arrested in Atlanta during these protests, we will represent you pro bono.— Lawrence Zimmerman (@atlnotguilty) May 29, 2020
Zimmerman said he has received calls from lawyers and even law students across Atlanta and as far as Kenya wanting to help protesters.
"This is a moment in time that I think is important," Zimmerman said. "I wasn't around for the civil rights movement, but I will do my part to support my fellow black friends who are upset. I don't walk in their shoes, but I will listen and do whatever I can to help."
Criminal defense and civil litigation lawyer Julius Collins is another lawyer offering to represent protesters pro bono. Collins has worked in law since 2006, when he was a paralegal and started his own firm, Law Office of JB Collins, in 2013.
Collins says that as soon of George Floyd died, he and lawyers across Atlanta brainstormed how they could help.
"The police are now militarized and you still see peaceful protesters still receiving tear gas...and being hit," Collins said. "It just sparked an outrage."
Collins himself attended a protest June 2 for a legal observer training. He said the protest was peaceful until around 8:50 p.m. when one or two agitators threw water bottles at the police. Around 9 p.m., Collins said, Atlanta Police Department began using tear gas and moving towards the crowd, attempting to push them back.
"I truly believe that if you want peace, you have to meet peace with peace," Collins said. "If its a peaceful protest, there's no sense in throwing tear gas at these people protesting. If you sit down and speak with them and get on the same level as them, I believe a majority of the people will leave when asked to do so. But when you start that situation (tear gas) it can turn hostile really quick."
Since protests began May 29, every single state has had protests.
"It has to bring about change," Collins said of the protests. "It must bring about change. You can't ignore the entire nation. It just isn't possible."
For more information, protesters can reach Zimmerman at (404) 351-3000, Collins at (404) 597-6545 and Shipp at (404) 507-6773.
