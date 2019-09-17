The Atlanta International Night Market is headed back to North Point Mall in Alpharetta, Oct. 4 to 6, this time with a new lantern festival and performances by Chinese acrobats.
The three-day event will feature dozens of cultural performances, a kid’s zone, a central bar featuring signature cocktails, an interactive International Village and over 100 vendors selling food, retail and hand-crafted items from all over the world.
New for 2019, the AINM has partnered with Illuminate to bring a Lantern Festival to the night market all three nights of the event. The Lantern Festival will encompass 30,000 square feet of beautiful illuminated lanterns for festival goers to enjoy. This area of the AINM will also feature a troupe of Chinese Acrobats to deliver amazing performances throughout the evening each night of the event.
Common in Asian cities like Hong Kong, Taipei, and Bangkok, night markets are evening open-air bazaars that allow guests to taste, see, and experience all the local culture has to offer. For Alpharetta’s version of the Atlanta International Night Market, this concept expands to a massive scale with over 75 countries and cultures represented through cuisine, live performances, art and collectibles.
“Night markets are a staple of life back in Vietnam,” Atlanta International Night Market president David Lee said. “Every night people go out in the cool of the evening to shop, eat, and experience community. Atlanta is incredibly diverse, and it’s important that our events reflect that diversity with our vendor and performer selections. We want everyone who attends the Market to encounter a piece of their culture and home, through music, food, or art.”
In the Food Village, guests can sample food from all over the world. From Japan to Thailand to Germany to Colombia to the United States, the event will feature a cornucopia of tastes and flavors from different countries.
Designed for eventgoers who embrace a plant-based diet, the Vegan Village section of the festival features everything from local vegan ice cream to international dishes that are totally sans meat.
Just like night markets around the world, there will be unique and exciting products for sale from more than 50 vendors. Clothing, jewelry, cosmetics, toys, curios, decor and so much more will be on display for attendees.
Local makers and craftspeople will also be presenting their handmade arts, crafts, attire and more in this unique section of the event.
The Kids Zone Village features exciting carnival rides, giant slides, rock climbing wall, and costumed characters. Combined with games, face-painting, imaginative arts and crafts, kid-friendly foods, the Kid Zone Village will provide a truly awesome experience for the youngest in the group.
The International Village features 5-6 different countries every day for hands-on, educational experiences where people can learn about countries, languages, cultural games and travel. Various international organizations will also offer photo booth opportunities.
“Alpharetta is the perfect home for the Atlanta International Night Market” president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “This international event in our destination creates a wonderful energy and provides visitors and residents a great opportunity to enjoy worldwide cuisine, entertainment and art – all in one convenient location.”
AINM tickets are $10 for a one-day pass or $18 for a three-day pass. Advanced tickets can be purchased at a discount through http://atlnightmarket.org/tickets/. The Lantern Festival and Chinese Acrobat tickets are an additional $5 and can be purchased online or at the event gate. Parking is free.
Visitors can book their hotel and start planning a weekend packed with Atlanta International Night Market activities as well as Alpharetta shopping and dining opportunities. Special hotel rates for participants and attendees can be found at: https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/atlanta-international-night-market/
AINM will take place at North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta, GA 30022. AINM will have a shuttle running between Mall parking lots and the event entrance from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
