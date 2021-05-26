Roswell Arts Fund's ArtAround Roswell Sculpture Tour begins it sixth season with a focus on connection.
A partnership initiative with the city of Roswell, ArtAround Roswell is an outdoor public art sculpture collection hosted throughout the city’s acclaimed park system, historic district and at private businesses. This free “museum without walls” includes large scale, monumental sculptures from the city’s permanent collection and temporary pieces loaned by the artists for a period of 1 to 2 years depending on the rotation cycle.
The 2021-2022 call, which was released in December of 2020, received attention nationwide.
"It’s thrilling to see how in just 6 short years ArtAround has become a beloved tradition in Roswell, widely respected within the artistic community around the world and has helped put our city on the map as a destination for the arts," Executive Director Ghila Sanders said. "This year we received over 80 entries from artists across the US – including GA, NC, AK, TX, NY, LA – and from as far away as India and England."
Led by RAF’s Public Art Manager Elan Buchan, the sculptures were selected by a public art panel based on criteria including quality, diversity and how the sculpture would spark conversation, delight visitors and activate public spaces.
Additionally, as we move away from a year that was focused on isolation and distance the artists and panel members were asked to select pieces that spoke to the theme of 'connection' for the 2021-2022 temporary collection.
Each sculptor has delivered a unique vision of how that theme can be explored including intertwining materials, incorporating a change in perspective and scale, connection to community and the simple act of encouraging visitors to sharing their experience with others.
"After such a challenging year, it's been great to see so many cities around us invest in public art as an important tool in the recovery process," Sanders said. "Our hope is for Roswell to continue being a leader in this effort.”
New 2021 ArtAround Roswell Temporary Sculptures include:
- "Vector" by Will Darnell (Douglasville GA), at Roswell Mill
- "Nesting" by Richard Herzog (Athens GA), at City Hall
- "Bear Off" by Jason Sweet (Marietta GA), at East Roswell Park
- "Waiting for a Train of Thought" by Charlie Brower (Willis VA), at Riverside West
- "BHD (Bad Hair Day)" by Jeffie Brewer (Nacogdoches TX), at Variant Brewing Company
ArtAround Roswell Temporary Sculptures Remaining from 2020
- "Oráiste Agus Liath" by Aisling Millar, at Riverside East Park
- "Fold" by David Landis, at Big Creek Park
- "Jack Was Optimistic" by Chris Plaisted, at Roswell Area Park
- "Lunar Eclipse" by Hanna Jubran, at Don White Park
- "Earworm Whisper" Bench by Jim Gallucci, Roswell Library
Due to installation delays in 2020 and in an effort to increase continuity between temporary collections, RAF has changed the model of bringing in 10 new sculptures each year to a 5 x 2 model. Unless purchased, sculptures will remain on display for 2 years and each season will rotate 5 new temporary sculptures into the collection.
All of the temporary pieces are available for purchase and potential collectors may contact info@roswellartsfund.org for more information.
