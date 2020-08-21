An Alpharetta traffic stop ended with a police officer in the hospital and a suspect who died by suicide.
Just after 8 p.m. Aug, 20, and Alpharetta police officer made a traffic stop on the exit ramp to Mansell Rd from GA 400 Southbound. At some point, while the officer was talking with the suspect at the car window, police say the suspect began driving away.
The officer was dragged for some distance but was finally able to get his arm out and fell away into the roadway. According to police, the suspect then continued to flee toward Mansell Road.
A second officer, who was also on the scene, notified the Alpharetta dispatch center of what just happened and began attending to the downed officer.
While the suspect was fleeing, he retrieved a handgun for reasons still under investigation and subsequently took his own life.
Responding officers located the deceased suspect inside of his vehicle in the roadway on Mansell Road.
"What we’d like you to know is that our officer was treated and released from the hospital last night from significant injuries he received from being dragged and the fall," the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety wrote on its Facebook page. "He’s home recovering. We’d also like to express our sympathy to the suspect’s family and ask everyone to keep all involved in your thoughts."
Due to the circumstances, Alpharetta police say the Criminal Investigation Division has requested the entire incident be reviewed and investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. All video and evidence have been turned over to the GBI, and they will be the point of contact for all further updates in this case.
Because this case remains under investigation, the names of the suspect or officers involved are not being released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.