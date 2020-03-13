Effective Saturday, March 14 at 11:59 p.m., the city of Alpharetta is suspending all parks and recreation programs through March 30 as a result of the coronavirus.
Additionally, Alpharetta is closing its Adult Activity Center, which provides recreation programs to seniors, until further notice. These actions are being taken as part of the effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and in accordance with recommendations issued by Governor Brian Kemp.
"This is an important moment in the COVID-19 situation," Alpharetta spokesperson James Drinkard said in a statement. "One that presents opportunities for all of us to take steps that can slow the spread of the infection and save lives. The City of Alpharetta is committed to taking fact-based, decisive actions and to communicating with you as often and openly as possible so that you can make wise decisions for yourself and your family."
As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the city is working closely with federal, state and county public health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health and is taking actions based upon the guidance of those public health experts.
"The health and safety of our citizens and the larger public will always be the first and foremost factor as we make our decisions," Drinkard said.
Alpharetta has started a website at https://alpharettadps.blogspot.com/, to make it easy for residents to access information about the Covid-19 situation, CDC guidance and the city's response and prevention efforts.
