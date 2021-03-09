Alpharetta City Center staple Restaurant Holmes will be preparing and delivering 1,000 meals thanks to Atlanta nonprofit City of Refuge.
Holmes is able to make the donation after being selected to participate in the “Plating Change” initiative, a program launched by Marcus Lemonis in 2020. Lemonis, best known for his long-running hit show CNBC’s “The Profit,” created Plating Change through his Lemon-AID Foundation as a social movement with the goal of supporting local, small business restaurants through donations.
In December, he pledged to give away $100,000 to various restaurants across the country who had been impacted by COVID-19. In exchange for being selected as a beneficiary, restaurants must in turn make and provide meals for people in need.
Through Plating Change, Lemonis purchased $10,000 worth of food from Holmes to be distributed to a local organization of the restaurant’s choice. The funds are now being used to cook and donate 1,000 meals to residents living at City of Refuge.
City of Refuge was founded in 1997 with the mission to transform the lives of individuals and communities in Atlanta and beyond. Today the organization resides in a warehouse that was graciously donated in the 30314 neighborhood. Since inhabiting the “Where Good Works” center, City of Refuge has helped over 20,000 people across the country and internationally.
The organization has created several programs designed to provide an impact in areas such as housing, youth development, health and wellness, and vocation.
Holmes owners David and Taylor Neary, who also serves as executive chef, began delivering the meals to the nonprofit on Atlanta’s Westside March 1. Last week, the Holmes team delivered 600 dishes to City of Refuge and will continue its work through March 16 to complete the 1,000-meal order.
“It has been an honor to be given the opportunity to give back to the people in need at City of Refuge in Atlanta," Neary said. "We can't thank the Plating Change group enough for this chance. Restaurants have always been a great outlet for giving food to charity, but during this hard time, it is especially humbling having the privilege of receiving financial support so we can in turn give back to people in need."
As COVID-19 continues wreaking havoc across small businesses worldwide, restaurants like Holmes are still finding creative ways to adapt to the ever-changing environment. Last year at the height of the pandemic, Holmes lost 80% of its business overnight. Since then, the restaurant has made several operational pivots to stay afloat. Most recently, the restaurant began offering to-go cocktail kits, and last month, introduced a new cocktail-making class happening on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
"David, myself, and the entire team at Holmes are grateful to be able to pay it forward and support those experiencing food insecurity,” Neary said.
Meal deliveries will run from March 1 to March 16, with deliveries taking place between 3 and 4:30 p.m. Holmes will deliver meals to City of Refuge at 1300 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW in Atlanta.
