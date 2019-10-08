Alpharetta residents will get a sneak peak at the plans to revitalize Alpharetta’s North Point District, the area centered around North Point Mall Oct. 7.
The concepts for the area, classified as an “Eco-District”, will be on display, along with fun, social activities for the whole community Oct. 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Free hot air balloon rides will offer a glimpse of the entire area set for redevelopment from 60 to 100 feet. A bike riding track, a rock climbing wall, food and beverage vendors, and other fun activities will offer a sneak peak of the many concepts the community can expect once the refresh is complete.
“We are excited about what the development and placemaking plan will bring to the community of Alpharetta, as more people are looking for mixed-use spaces that prioritize pedestrian, bicycle and greenspace connections,” City of Alpharetta Director of Community Development, Kathi Cook said.
“Development that prioritizes pedestrian infrastructure is attractive to residents as well as employees within a district," Cook said. "The North Point Eco-District will offer a new type of community experience, focused around sustainable building materials and landscaping, pedestrian and bicycle connections and creating additional greenspace.”
For more information about the vision for the North Point District, visit www.alpharetta.ga.us/lci.
