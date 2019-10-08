Alpharetta police seized more than 50 grams of meth and 2 grams of cocaine from an Alpharetta couples' home and vehicles.
Officers obtained search and arrest warrants for Jose Carrion and Neida Carolina "Carol" Carrion and their home and vehicles after conducting a controlled buy with a source.
Jose Carrion was arrested during a traffic stop. Two baggies of suspected meth were sitting in between the front passenger seat and center console in plain view. The officer asked Jose Carrion to step out of the car and according to the police report, Carrion stated he did not have a license and told the officer he is an illegal immigrant and is not eligible to obtain the proper paperwork for a driver`s license.
Carrion was arrested for the active warrant as well as driving without a valid license.
Upon searching the Carrion's home, police found more than 28 grams of meth, 2 grams of cocaine, several small containers with meth or cocaine residue, a glass pipe, scales and several cell phones. Another 3.9 ounces were found in the bathroom.
Officers also found 7 grams of meth in pill form and 15 grams of meth in baggies while searching both Carrion vehicles.
During an interview with police, wife Neida Carrion admitted that she and her husband were involved with selling meth. Carrion told police they typically purchase a half to one ounce of math at a time and cut it with a powdery substance called "comeback" which she stated they get from sex shops.
According to the police report, "comeback" is a nutritional supplement for young calves, lambs and foals.
Carrion told officers that her and her husband were out of jobs, so they sold $50 bags of meth to pay for their rent, car payments and some monthly bills.
Neida Carrion was taken to the Alpharetta Jail where she was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent, Possession of Schedule IV Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Carrion was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Unlicensed Driver.
