Alpharetta Police K-9 Karlo died unexpectedly Dec. 29 while undergoing a teeth cleaning.
Karlo's handler Lt. Splawn said Karlo had an allergic reaction to the anesthesia while at the vet for a teeth cleaning.
"It is with great sadness that I need to let you know Karlo passed away unexpectedly this morning," Splawn wrote. "The doctors did everything they could to save him but he did not survive."
Karlo and Splawn worked together since graduating K-9 school in October of 2016.
"We are grateful for the service Karlo gave to our department and community," Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.