Alpharetta Police Department assisted the FBI and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office with investigating and tracking down an Atlanta man possessing child pornography.
Michael Frost, 49, of Atlanta, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May to ten years in prison followed by ten years supervised release, and ordered to register as a sex offender for life. He was also ordered to pay a special assessment of $5,100, and restitution of $20,000 to victims. Frost was convicted of these charges on July 19, after he pleaded guilty.
Frost was previously convicted and served a sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. He has been sentenced again for possessing child pornography, including images of children as young as seven.
“Officers, agents and prosecutors at all levels of our profession take great pride in capturing and prosecuting vile men and women that aim to victimize children," Alpharetta Department of Safety Chief John Robison said. "We are so grateful for our working relationship with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and this is a great example of our partnerships leading to the apprehension of another child predator."
According to police, during an undercover operation on the dark web, law enforcement identified an IP address assigned to a physical address in Cumming where child pornography had been downloaded, and interviewed the occupant at that address.
The occupant was not involved in downloading child pornography, but told law enforcement that Frost visited regularly and used his personal laptop computer to access the web when at the address.
According to police, when law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Frost’s address in Atlanta, they seized multiple electronics that contained tens of thousands of images and videos of children as young as seven years old engaged in sexually explicit activity.
Frost had been previously convicted in 2002 in federal court of possessing child pornography and served approximately three years in federal prison.
“Frost made a decision to go back to victimizing children even though he has already been jailed once for it,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said. “Child pornography is disgusting and it is a second victimization of a child who has already been traumatized. Our office will continue to pursue and prosecute those who prey on children. Additionally, we will pursue criminals who use the dark web to avoid prosecution for their illicit activities.”
“Kudos to FBI Atlanta, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety for their assistance," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said. "Cases like this should serve as a warning to these criminals, that there is no room to hide when you endanger our children. We will not stop and we will find you and hold you accountable for your criminal acts."
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane C. Schulman prosecuted the case.
