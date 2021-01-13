An Alpharetta man who was among several Georgians arrested following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has died by suicide. 

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, 53-year-old Christian Georgia was found in the basement of an Alpharetta home Jan. 9. Police say two rifles were found in the home.

Georgia was arrested by Metropolitan Police Jan. 6 and charged with “unlawful entry of public property” and violating the Washington D.C.'s 6 p.m. curfew. Georgia pleaded not guilty Jan. 7. 

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.