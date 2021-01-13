An Alpharetta man who was among several Georgians arrested following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has died by suicide.
According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, 53-year-old Christian Georgia was found in the basement of an Alpharetta home Jan. 9. Police say two rifles were found in the home.
Georgia was arrested by Metropolitan Police Jan. 6 and charged with “unlawful entry of public property” and violating the Washington D.C.'s 6 p.m. curfew. Georgia pleaded not guilty Jan. 7.
