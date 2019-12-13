An Alpharetta man was arrested for speeding after attempting to race a marked police vehicle, police say.
The Alpharetta police officer was originally pursing another driver who ran a red light, but once the officer accelerated, the driver tried to race him. When the driver realized it was a police car, police say he slammed on his brakes.
According to the police report, the driver was going about 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. The driver was also driving without his license, which he told police had been suspended.
When the officer asked the driver why he was speeding, the man said he "thought it was someone trying to challenge him."
The man was arrested for speeding and taken to the Alpharetta Jail, where he was cited for driving while license suspended and speeding.
