An Alpharetta man allegedly received death threats and harassing messages from a members of Mexican drug cartel Los Zetas, police say.
The victim told police he had been speaking with a woman through Facebook, but then switched to communicating through the app WhatsApp.
The victim told police he received a phone cal a few days later from an unknown number. Police say he answered the phone, and an unknown male speaking in Spanish called him by his first name.
The caller told him to give him money. When asked why, the unknown male advised Mr. that he was speaking with the boss of the woman the victim had been talking to. Police say the caller told the victim if he does not give him money for speaking with the woman, he would kill him and his family.
The victim then hung up the phone and moments later he received text messages from the unknown male, police say.
"hello this is the girls boss, you spent time talking with her and that comes with a price," messages read in the police report. "If you don`t pay us, bad things will happen to you, we are the gang Los Zetas."
"If you try to block us we will come over to your home and kill you and your family in an hour."
Graphic photos were also sent to them victim, along with a threatening voice recording from the caller that said, "you will pay for this, no one gets away."
All text messages, pictures and voice recording were documented by Alpharetta police.
