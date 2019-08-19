The Alpharetta Lions Club will be hosting a charity golf tournament to benefit the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety and Lions Leader Dogs for the Blind on Sept. 9.
The tournament will be at Crooked Creek Golf Club in Milton. Tournament registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the tee off at 9:30 a.m. Juice, coffee and pastries will be provided to golfers, along with a welcome package of information. Golfers will compete for the first, second and third place prizes.
Members of Alpharetta's K9, police and fire departments will also be in attendance to meet players and families. The fire department will have a ball drop as well.
A silent auction will help raise funds for the ADPS and Leader Dogs for the Blind as well. The auction will bid off physical items, such as golf equipment, but will also include experiences. Some of the auction experiences up for bid including a ride to school in an Alpharetta safety vehicle and a professionally guided fishing and hunting tour.
Leader Dogs for the Blind provides leader dogs and training for legally blind clients who at least 16-years-old. The program matches clients with dogs specific to their lifestyle, abilities and size. Lions Club International founded the program in 1939 and continues to serve the foundation financially.
All funds raised in the tournament will be donated to ADPS and Leader Dogs for the Blind. The cost to play in the tournament is $120 per player in foursomes. For more information, contact Dennis Chapman at liondennischapman18@gmail.com or at 404-402-5980.
