An Alpharetta police officer and his K9 companion are bringing awareness to childhood cancer while providing citizens with an inside look at K9 police work.
September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and this month Mattis, a 7-year-old, 97 lbs German Shepard, and his human partner, Sgt. Mark Tappan, are using their social media platform to encourage other K9 officers and partners to raise critical funds for CURE Childhood Cancer.
Mattis and Tappan competed on the first season of A&E’s “America’s Top Dog” that aired earlier this year. Because of that, Mattis gained a large following on social media including over 120,000 followers on Instagram (@adps_k9_mattis) and 2.4 million followers on TikTok (@k9-mattis). Tappan said when he was approached by a someone working with Coins4Cure, it was a "no-brainer."
"My whole purpose of doing social media is to make an impact, to make a difference, to bring people together and when I was approached by Fight Childhood Cancer, it's one of those things — how can you say no to that?" Tappan said.
Tappan knew he and Mattis could reach thousands of people via social media and spread the work to help raise money for CURE. Tappan and Mattis have challenged K9 units across the US to create their own Coins4CURE fundraising drives. The team is also donating 50% of their popular Mattis merchandise sales to CURE.
"These kids are in a fight for their life every single day for sometimes years," Tappan said. "To me these kids are heroes. They need hope every day to continue that fight and their family needs hope."
Their goal is to raise $5,000. Within days of posting about their fundraiser, the duo has raised around $3,500.
"I'm encouraged by the way they show so much courage on a daily basis for such a long period of time, and the toll that it takes — not just on the child that fighting that battle, but the parents that are holding their kids hand when they're fighting that battle or the siblings that are sitting there by their side, not understanding what their brother or sister is going through," Tappan said. "To be apart of something like that is special, and to play a very minuscule role like we do, it means a lot to us."
Tappan has been with the Alpharetta Police Department for 14 years, but it wasn't until five years ago that he realized the bridge that a dog creates between officers and citizens.
"As a police officer, a lot of times people won't talk to you," Tappan said. "If you have a dog, automatically people become inquisitive, and they want to know about the dog, and more than anything your relationship with the dog. Mattis is my best friend in the world."
In a year where tensions between police and citizens seemed to have risen drastically, Tappan says more than ever he wants his social media to bring people together.
"I wanted to be transparent, authentic and want to bring people together — that's my entire goal," Tappan said. "I always want to be as authentic in the material that I put out, the love that I have for the job I do and the people I do it for."
As an officer, Tappan said he sees people's worst days and situations. Because of that, it can be easy for officers to become jaded as a defense and coping mechanism. But, he says, he and other officers have to be intentional about compassion.
"These opportunities can take a toll on you, but they can be the most rewording as well to be with someone in their worse time and to try to be a light," Tappan said. "(We have to) be intentional about being compassion in those times."
To donate to Mattis and Tappan's fundraiser, visit https://us-p2p.e-activist.com/4244/coins4cure/90805/mark-and-mattis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.