Alpharetta is gearing up for a summer of the arts after more than a year of missing out on live music, theater and art galleries.
From culture-infused theatre acts and live music to galleries and sculptures to explore, the vibrant arts landscape in the city is simply waiting to be discovered for travelers’ next getaway or road trip. With so many fantastic art-filled activities to try, Alpharetta invites visitors to plan an “Artsy Alpharetta” adventure this summer.
“Summer is the perfect time to travel to Alpharetta to soak up the city’s vibrant art scene,” President and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “With several performing arts venues, galleries and shops, immersive arts classes, and incredible cultural events - Alpharetta has something for every art lover. I invite everyone to visit and explore all of the awesome and unique experiences that can be had with an art-filled escape to Alpharetta.”
An artful getaway to Alpharetta can start at the Alpharetta Arts Center to see the current rotating gallery exhibit. Many of the Arts Center exhibits also have art pieces up for purchase. Additionally, the center features a black-box theater space, working studios, special art events and Play Me Again Piano’s first (and currently, the only) upcycled Baby Grand Piano on its porch.
Visitors can get their steps in while appreciating the arts by taking the Downtown Alpharetta Arts Walking Tour – a self-guided tour through the city’s growing collection of public art. This experience takes art lovers past beautiful sculptures like “Nucleus,” a steel statue inspired by curves in life and nature; “Modern Saxophone,” which celebrates the city’s musical heritage; and the “The Visitor” installation, featuring a bear with the word “hello” written in many languages, personifying the welcoming nature of Alpharetta.
For those wishing to test their artistic abilities, Painting With a Twist allows guests to enjoy cocktails as they follow an expert painter’s step by step instructions to paint their own masterpiece. Pottery painting is offered at All Fired Up or Artrageous Potter for a fun night out with friends or family. Or the Treehouse at Sis + Moon’s welcomes groups to reserve the studio for a private art party or sign up for the Canvas + Cocktails classes. In the back of the Treehouse, find studios of local artists whose artwork is sold in Sis + Moon’s storefront.
As the weather warms up and the days get longer, the city is turning up the heat on live music at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Matilda’s Music Under the Pines and The Velvet Note. Alpharetta also has seasonal music series like Home by Dark at Brooke Street Park, Music Match and Avalon Nights Live to get everyone’s live music fix for free.
Theater buffs will enjoy catching a live performance at ACT1 Theatre during their upcoming 2021 season. ACT1 is an award-winning community theatre with a focus on wholesome entertainment for the family. Their 2021-2022 season includes crowd favorites such as "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner," "The Tempest," "White Christmas," "Maytag Virgin," "A Higher Place in Heaven" and "Little Shop of Horrors."
Art aficionados can find art to take home at one of the city’s art galleries. Chic Evolution in Art is a creatively driven gallery showcasing emerging talent from around the world with paintings, blown glass, sculptures and different mediums. Othel’s Art features modern/contemporary original and custom artwork from their student portfolios. Alpharetta’s newest gallery, Oya Art Gallery, focuses on American modern and contemporary art while having roots in Western Europe.
Upcoming Alpharetta Summer Events:
Alpharetta Farmers Market
- June 5, 12, 19, 26
- July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Discover local farmers with fruits, vegetables and natural meats, gardeners with fresh flowers and herbs, bakers of delicious breads and desserts, and makers of local raw honey, jellies and soaps. The Alpharetta Farmers Market schedule continues Saturday mornings through Dec. 11. Free admission.
Alpharetta Food Truck Alley Summer Pop-Up
- June 3 and July 1
Kick off the weekend a little early at Alpharetta’s Food Truck Alley Summer Pop-Up. Food Truck Alley returns to Old Roswell Street in Downtown Alpharetta for a limited summer pop-up series on the first Thursday of the month in June, July, and August. Culinary options include more than 10 food trucks each month, offering a diverse range of cuisine types. Free admission.
From The Artist’s Studio: Michael Dillon
- June 11 to July 23
Michael Dillon has more than 20 years’ experience in producing nationally recognized functional and non-representational metal sculptures. His exhibit at the Alpharetta Arts Center will include several of his sculptures, examples of his intricate railings, maquettes from previous works featuring hands-on interactivity, and images that tell the story of his production process. Free admission.
Home by Dark at Brooke Street Park Concert Series
- June 12, 19 and July 10, 24
The Home by Dark at Brooke Street Park Concert Series brings music and fun to life, select Saturdays June through August. Bring a blanket and a picnic, and enjoy free, live, family-friendly performances by different Alpharetta based entertainment groups. Brooke Street Park is located directly behind Alpharetta City Hall and concerts start at 7:30 p.m. Free admission.
Trails and Ales
- June 17 and July 15
Get some fresh air and tour some of Alpharetta’s scenic trails and parks. Choose between a 1.5 or 3-mile guided walk that concludes with a post-walk social at Jekyll Brewing in Downtown Alpharetta. The Trails and Ales schedule runs through August 2021. Admission ticket required.
Alpharetta Art in the Park at Brooke Street Park,
- June 26 to 27 and July 24 to 25
This Downtown Alpharetta outdoor artist’s market features handcrafted work by local artists who create masterpieces right before your eyes. Attendees will enjoy the pottery, woodwork, metal work, jewelry creations, handmade children’s clothing, photography, watercolor, oil, mosaic art and much more. Free admission.
Please visit https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/calendar/ for the full list of Alpharetta events.
