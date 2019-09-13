Roswell, GA (30075)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.