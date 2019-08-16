The Alpharetta Convention and Visitor's Bureau is giving away 35 free race entries for the Women's Weekend Half Marathon and 5K on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Avalon.
The giveaway promotion runs through Aug. 31, and is limited to one entry per household. Winners will be chosen and notified during the week of Sept. 2. Winners will be given a promo code to enter that will waive the entry fee during online registration.
The half marathon and 5K will begin and end at the Avalon in Alpharetta. All women preregistered for the race will receive a t-shirt, medal upon completion, bib tag timing and food and drink after the event. The race will begin around 7:15 a.m., with the awards ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
Registration will not be available on race day, but runners can register and pick up race packets Nov. 1 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., and Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
A cash prize of $1,000 will be divided up between races winners. First place will be awarded $400, second place $300, third place $200 and fourth place will be awarded $100.
Those interested in registered for the giveaway can sign up at https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/alpharetta-womens-weekend-half-marathon-and-5k-giveaway/. Runners interested in signing up for the marathon or 5K can register at http://alpharettawomenshalf.events/registration/.
