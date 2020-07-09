The Alpharetta Farmer's Market will return this Saturday with numerous safety protocols in place to address social distancing and other heightened public health guidelines.
The market has been operating in a different, smaller location since mid-May.
“The Alpharetta Business Association has done a good job of implementing health and safety guidelines associated with reducing the spread of COVID-19," Alpharetta’s Director of Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Services Morgan Rodgers said. "Allowing the farmers market to return to Downtown provides a bigger footprint that will improve their ability to promote social distancing and the other guidelines set by the Governor."
The permit issued for the event allows for a maximum of 75 vendors for each weekly event, 25 fewer vendors than in past years, while expanding the area that the event occupies. This will result in a minimum of 11 feet of open area between each vendor tent. Tents will be on both sides of the roads and will be in alternating spaces to ensure adequate room for customer lines. Pedestrian flow along the streets will be one-way to further improve social distancing space.
In addition, the Alpharetta Business Association will continue to use measures that were implemented for the “mini-markets” they have been running since May. All vendors and event volunteers are required to wear masks. Chalk markers will be placed at each booth to mark social distancing for customer lines at each vendor booth and directional marks will be in place to help regulate one-way pedestrian flow.
Signage will also be displayed throughout the event site to promote social distancing and other COVID safety protocols. Hand sanitizer stations at multiple locations within the event footprint. All customers are strongly encouraged to wear face masks.
“The safety measures the ABA has in place will be very familiar to anyone who has been in a grocery store in the last few months,” Rodgers said. “Because of those, the Alpharetta Farmers Market will be fully compliant with the current state-wide orders issued by Governor Kemp and the guidelines set out by the CDC and other public health agencies.”
