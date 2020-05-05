Many Downtown Alpharetta businesses are opening their doors to once again welcome patrons, while keeping the health and safety of Alpharetta residents and visitors in mind.
The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau has created a webpage, “Downtown Alpharetta: Open For YOU!" with the most up-to-date information on businesses in downtown Alpharetta.
“The goal of the Downtown Alpharetta: Open For YOU! campaign is to provide a reliable list of the businesses that are open in Downtown Alpharetta now and what are the target dates are for the remaining businesses to open,” president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “The webpage is immediately updated as businesses share their opening details with us. We encourage the community to help support these businesses in the most comfortable way for them whether that is through in-person, online or curbside pickup purchases.”
Downtown Alpharetta restaurants that are now open for dine-in and takeout service include: 2B Whole Gluten-Free Bakery (patio only), AJ’s Home Cooking, Bagel Boys, Café Efendi, Central City Tavern, Chiringa (patio only), Favors and Flavors Cajun Twist, Holmes Restaurant, Jekyll Brewing City Center, Kilwin’s Alpharetta, Maple Street Biscuit Company, Never Enough Thyme (patio only), Rio Balsas Taqueria, The Nest Café (patio only), The Savory Gourmet (patio only), The Southern Porch and Truck & Tap.
Restaurants in Downtown Alpharetta that are currently offering delivery, curbside and to-go options include: Butcher & Brew, Ceviche Taqueria, Citizen Soul, Coalition Food and Beverage, Crave Pie Studio, Crust Pasta & Pizzeria, Currahee Brewing Company, Da Vinci’s Donuts, Flatlands Bourbon & Bayou, Four Fat Cows, Gourmania, Hibachi Express, Jinya Ramen Bar, Kale Me Crazy Alpharetta, Mellow Mushroom, Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, Pure Taqueria, Smokejack BBQ, South Main Kitchen, The Nest Café, The Southern Porch, Valor Coffee and Vitality Bowls.
Some shops have also reopened. Shops that are currently open in Downtown Alpharetta include: Anna Bella Fine Lingerie (by appointment only), Beau Vinci’s Violins, Bekel Home + Design, Chic Evolution in Art, Clothes Horse Men’s Apparel, Comeback Vinyl (curbside and delivery only), Dress Up, elleB Gifts, Exquisite Living (by appointment only), Fermented (curbside pickup), Hemline (curbside pickup), Kid to Kid, Magnolia Moon and Mountain High Outfitters.
Painting With A Twist (home painting kit for pickup only), Perched (online and curbside pickup), Queen of Hearts, Sabri Guven, Sis & Moon’s, Society Boutique, Southern Local (online only), Spirited Boutique (online only), The Ballog (online only), The Pink Valise Boutique (online), The Porch on South Main, The Red Hound (online, curbside pickup and limited store browsing to 3 customers), Treasures Formals & Bridal (appointment only), Urban Hardware and Vino 100 are also open to shoppers.
Salons and Spas located in Downtown Alpharetta that are currently open include: Alpharetta Beauty Shop, Aria Salon, Borrelli’s Salon and The District (by appointment only).
Other Downtown Alpharetta businesses that are currently open are b.spectacled, EcoShredding and Thrive Coworking. Businesses opening soon include Carson Kitchen (curbside pickup available May 6), La Bella Maison, Moops Boutique (opening May 7), The Pink Valise (opening May 8-9 from 12-5pm) and Youthtopia (May 14).
The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau encourages patrons to reach out to the individual businesses as operating days and hours may vary.
