Alpharetta will explode in full color this Memorial Day Weekend as nearly 100 artists from around the U.S. showcase their imaginative works at Alpharetta Arts Streetfest, May 29 to 30.
The event will take place in a new location at The Grove at Wills Park at 175 Roswell Street, the lush greenspace behind the Alpharetta Community Center, which offers festival goers plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the incredible artists and vendors.
Art enthusiasts and festival lovers from around the Southeast will enjoy two days of strolling through outdoor galleries filled with fine paintings, mixed media, photography, pottery, jewelry, textile, glass, wood, metal and paper art. After browsing the amazing art, take a break to enjoy a variety of festival favorites at one of the many food vendors.
“I am thrilled that we are able to bring Alpharetta Arts Streetfest back after taking a year off,” Splash Festivals, Inc. President Frances Schube said. “Splash Festivals is grateful for the City of Alpharetta, the patrons and sponsors who loyally support Alpharetta Arts Streetfest. This year’s show is back and better than ever with your favorite artisans, vendors and exhibitors – and many new ones!”
Alpharetta Arts Streetfest dates and times are Saturday, May 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be set up in the greenspace behind the Alpharetta Community Center. The festival is free and free parking is also available at Amana Academy, 285 South Main Street.
Splash Festivals, producers of Alpharetta Arts Streetfest, will be adhering to CDC guidelines, adding extra space between artists’ booths and providing hand sanitizing stations throughout the festival. Attendees will be asked to maintain proper social distancing and urged to stay home if they are not feeling well. Masks are requested, but not required.
In addition to Alpharetta Arts Streetfest, visitors can start their Saturday with a trip to the Alpharetta Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Find fresh flowers and herbs, vibrant veggies, delectable desserts, freshly baked breads, and much more as you walk through Alpharetta’s picturesque downtown.
After the Alpharetta Arts Streetfest, visitors can attend Matilda’s Music Under the Pines, an open-air venue nestled under the stars with live music. The Swearingen and Kelli show will perform May 29 from 8 to 10 p.m. This Nashville-based Americana Country Singer/Songwriter duo performs with a classic country-sound paired with modern appeal.
“We are excited to welcome artists from around the U.S. to showcase their creativity and talent to our community,” President and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “This incredible two-day weekend event is filled with culture, food and activities for the whole family. We invite visitors and people who are passionate about the arts to come to Alpharetta, stay the weekend and experience all the city has to offer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.