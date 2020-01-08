The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau is kicking off a new campaign called “Travel The Road To Wellness In Alpharetta” to celebrate the city’s abundance of wellness focused activities and experiences.
The campaign includes an Alpharetta wellness getaway giveaway valued at $2,400, including a two-night, weekend stay at the Hotel at Avalon plus gift cards to some of the city’s most rejuvenating places to relax, unwind and focus on health.
Wellness tourism is on the rise as travelers are looking to stay healthy and fit while on the road for business or leisure. Whether travelers are looking to rejuvenate physically, mentally or just kick start a healthier lifestyle, Alpharetta offers rejuvenating spa treatments, plenty of outdoor and fitness opportunities, retail therapy, healthy cuisine and creative therapies to put self-care and health at the center of their travel experience.
“Amenities and experiences built around health and wellness are becoming more and more important for a destination to offer visitors,” president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “Today’s traveler is seeking out ways to make fitness and self-care a priority in their daily lives and they want the same thing when they travel. Alpharetta has a multitude of health and wellness experiences for visitors to explore when they spend time in our beautiful city.”
For those who need to relax, Alpharetta boasts 23 spas and wellness centers with a variety of services for relaxation and rejuvenation, including Natural Body Spa or a photofacial at Dermani Medspa.
The city also offers numerous ways to get active. Drop-in classes like Core57 and Club Pilates seek to tone and strengthen, while Title Boxing Club and Trapeze Yoga offer more niche ways to get a workout in. For travelers looking for an outdoor training session, Alpharetta’s stunning parks provide trails that beg to be traversed on foot or by bike, and there’s never a shortage of free fitness classes at Avalon, Brooke Street Park and the Wills Park Recreation Center during the spring and summer months.
With over 200 dining options and culinary experiences in Alpharetta, the delicious and good-for-you food possibilities are endless. Discover flavor-packed fuel in the form of acai bowls at Vitality Bowls or enjoy a variety of seasonal fare and thoughtfully crafted beverages like Dr. Weil’s Wellness Shot at True Food Kitchen.
Living well means so much more than working up a good sweat or practicing mindfulness. Visitors can stir their creative soul through art, music and theater in Alpharetta. From artistic experiences like Artrageous Potter and All Fired Up that give the opportunity to create a unique piece to in-studio painting sessions at The Treehouse at Sis & Moon’s, visitors can hone in on their creative skills.
Provided by the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau, the giveaway allows visitors and residents to sample the many wellness activities throughout Alpharetta.
Prize package includes:
- Two-night, one-room weekend stay at The Hotel at Avalon, valued at $500
- $200 gift card for salt and sauna therapy at Salt n’ Sweat Wellness
- $250 gift card for spa services at Natural Body Spa and Shop
- $60 gift card for pilates class at Club Pilates
- $50 gift card for dining at Kale Me Crazy
- $60 gift card for fitness class at Shred 415
- $200 gift card for bike rentals at Pedego Electric Bikes
- $250 gift card for shopping and fly-tying classes at Alpharetta Outfitters
- $250 gift card for shopping at Lululemon Athletica
- $200 gift card for a cooking class experience at Publix Aprons Cooking School
- $100 gift card for Canvas + Cocktails class at The Treehouse at Sis & Moon’s
- $50 gift card for dining at Vitality Bowls
- $200 gift card for dining at Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse
Visit https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/travel-the-road-to-wellness-giveaway-in-alpharetta-ga/ to enter or visitors can stop by the Alpharetta Welcome Center until Feb. 29, to enter. One entry per person. Winner will be selected and notified the week of March 2. A full list of contest rules can be found at awesomealpharetta.com.
