The brothers of Roswell Masonic Lodge No. 165 will serve up freshly-made barbecue and Brunswick stew Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to raise money for Roswell nonprofits.
Making gallons of Brunswick stew and plenty of freshly-cooked pork BBQ, the brothers of the lodge will feed hungry guests as many plates of food as they like, with proceeds supporting local Roswell non-profits. Guests can stop by the lodge on Green Street, just off Canton Street, after the Roswell Youth Day Parade.
“Making a BBQ for the community is an old tradition for the Roswell Masons,” Worshipful Master Tony Fernandez said. “We do it every year and each year it gets better, all to serve the community and local charities.”
This year the cookout will benefit Johns Creek Veterans Association, VetBuds and the first responders of Roswell, Alpharetta and Johns Creek.
Roswell Lodge No. 165 is a Free and Accepted Lodge that meets for regular communication every month. Throughout the year, Freemasons of Roswell Lodge No. 165 host special events to benefit local charities and participate in the local community.
The Brethren of Roswell Lodge No. 165 – numbering more than 150 members – are a very social and friendly collection of men who devote their time and energy to community and charitable causes, ranging from Canine Assistants to the Masonic Children's Home of Georgia and individual giving.
Plates of barbecue are $11 and quarts of fresh Brunswick stew can be taken home for $15. Everything is homemade by the brothers. Guests can call ahead for group delivery at 678-720-2405. Lodge members suggest that guests come early, as the food will go fast.
The lodge is at 1054 Alpharetta St., Roswell, Ga. 30077. Find them online at www.roswellmasoniclodge.org.
