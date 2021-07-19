Thousands of guests strolled and celebrated down Canton St. for the first Alive in Roswell since October 2019.
The event brought thousands of guests and was a welcomed affair after more than a year of virtual or cancelled events.
Packed with food, drinks and live music, Alive in Roswell is every third Thursday of the month from July through October, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is one of several city-run events to return post COVID-19, including Music on the Hill and Riverside Sounds.
The next Alive in Roswell will be Aug. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information and maps, visit https://aliveinroswell.com/.
