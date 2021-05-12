The city of Roswell will welcome back several popular special events this spring and summer, including Alive in Roswell and Music on the Hill.
Many of these city-run events were cancelled last year due to the pandemic. With the decrease in COVID cases and increasing availability of vaccines, city organizers are looking forward to bringing back these outdoor events.
Although these events are outdoors, attendees are strongly encouraged to follow CDC-recommended public health and safety guidelines, including physical distancing and using face masks when distancing is not possible or practical.
Free Family Movie Series: Bring a picnic along with your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening under the stars filled with great music, playground fun and a family movie. Sponsored by Movies Under the Stars. Movies start at dark. For more information, visit www.RoswellGov.com/Movies
Free Movies at Riverside Park (575 Riverside Road)
- Saturday, May 15: “Onward”
- Saturday, June 26: “Aladdin” (2019)
Dive-In Movie at Roswell Area Park Pool (10495 Woodstock Road)
- Tuesday, June 15: “Moana”
Pool opens at 7:30 p.m.; movie begins at dark. Bring your floats and lounge in the pool while enjoying a movie on the big screen. Free movie with paid pool admission
Food Truck Fridays: Come hungry on June 18, when Food Truck Fridays rolls back in to Riverside Park! More information will be posted soon at www.RoswellGov.com/FoodTruckFridays.
Pic ‘N’ Tunes at Barrington Hall: Join the city July 3, Independence Day Eve, from 5 to 7 p.m. for outdoor music and food at this ticketed event at Barrington Hall.
Fourth of July: Residents are invited to Roswell Area Park for live music, entertainment and food trucks. Bring chairs and blankets to spread out at one of several fireworks viewing areas throughout the park. Fireworks will start at sunset.
Music on the Hill: Get ready to spread out your blanket on the lawn at City Hall, unpack your picnic, uncork a bottle, and unwind by listening to live music. This outdoor concert series at City Hall is back on Friday, July 9 — and then every second Friday of the month through October. Make the most of your experience by purchasing a VIP table for your group! Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.RoswellMusicOntheHill.com.
Alive In Roswell: Roswell’s flagship street festival will return Thursday, July 15, and continue each third Thursday of the month through October. This free, family-friendly event will be held concurrently on Canton Street, East Alley, and at Historic Roswell Town Square. For more information, visit www.AliveInRoswell.com.
Slip ‘n’ Slide: Bring the family, as we go slip-sliding away into the summer July 17 and Aug. 14 at Leita Thompson Park.
Riverside Sounds: These popular, free outdoor concerts are coming back to the Riverside Park stage Aug. 7, Sept. 4, and Oct. 2, 7 to 9 p.m. More information will be posted at www.RoswellRiversideSounds.com soon.
