Officials in Alpharetta have stated that the city has a goal of having a park within a 10-minute walk for all residents; soon, that goal will be closer to realization with plans for a park on Rucker Road.
Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services representatives and city officials will be available for discussion and feedback during a series of community input sessions to review the proposed design concepts for the future Old Rucker Park site.
At the input sessions, draft park design plans will be on display for attendees to review. “Community feedback and input is vital to the park planning process and we value the opinions of our residents,” said Jason Binder, City of Alpharetta Council Member and liaison to the Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department.
Three input sessions will be offered at two different locations on varying dates to ensure that the community is able to attend, stated officials. All three are open to the public, but interested attendees only need to attend one to submit their feedback.
The session will take place on March 19 and March 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alpharetta City Hall and March 21 at 900 Rucker Road.
To submit feedback on Old Rucker Park e-mail oldruckerpark@alpharetta.ga.us.
