Kudzu Playhouse continues its tradition of bringing "A Christmas Carol" to Roswell's Bulloch Hall this December.
The holiday classic is held in the Osage Terrace Room at Bulloch Hall. Once again, audiences will be up close and personal with the actors in this intimate 45-seat setting.
In this holiday favorite, Charles Dickens tells the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge as he falls asleep in his dingy, cold quarters on Christmas Eve. The old miser is visited by three ghosts, each revealing to Scrooge his wrong doings and what will happen if he continues in his ways.
Tickets are $20* per person plus a $2 service fee. Doors open 30 minutes before show time and seating is first-come, first-served. Refreshments will also be available for purchase.
Performances run throughout the month, with 3 p.m. matinees and 8 p.m. showtimes. The show runs weekends from Dec. 7 to 23. Tickets can be purchased at http://bullochhall.org/store/c1/Featured_Products.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.