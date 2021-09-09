Thursday, Sept. 16, one of north Fulton’s most stylish events, the Noon to Night Fall Fashion Benefit, will return to Avalon for its seventh consecutive year.
Hosted in partnership with local nonprofit Bert’s Big Adventure, the evening gives children suffering with chronic and terminal illnesses their chance to shine in the spotlight, as they spend the day being pampered and treated like royalty before making their runway debut.
All event proceeds will be donated to Bert’s Big Adventure.
The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with sips and bites from Avalon’s chef-driven restaurants.
At 7:30 p.m., guests can participate in a “Fund the Need” fundraiser to bid on packages that directly benefit Bert’s Big Adventure’s year-round programming.
At 8 p.m., the Bert’s Big Adventure kids will strut the blue runway alongside celebrity models, showcasing the latest in fall fashion and looks curated by Avalon’s best-in-class retailers.
New this year, an online auction shop is now open for ticket holders to bid on exclusive items from Avalon’s retailers and unique local experiences.
All auction proceeds will be donated directly to Bert’s Big Adventure. For more information and to place a bid, visit Avalon’s website.
General admission tickets are still available and cost $50 per guest. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.experienceavalon.com/noon-to-night-at-avalon.
