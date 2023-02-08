The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free Alzheimer’s and Caregiving Educational Conference for Atlanta-area residents March 15 as part of its 2023 national Educating America Tour.
The conference will run from from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Emory University, Miller-Ward Alumni House at 815 Houston Mill Road NE. The free conference is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and caregiving. Free, confidential memory screenings will also be conducted throughout the day.
"Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease," AFA’s President and CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., said. "Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more about brain health, we invite you to join us on March 15."
Sessions during the AFA conference will include:
Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s: What You Need to Know –
When their loved ones are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, many caregivers do not know much about the disease or what steps to take next. Monica W. Parker, MD, will provide a general overview of Alzheimer’s disease. She will describe signs and symptoms as well as the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia. She will provide tips on how to reduce your risk for memory loss and where to seek a proper diagnosis.
Parker is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist with Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. She is the Director of both the Outreach, Recruitment and Education and Minority Engagement Cores at the school’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.
Planning for Incapacity -
It is important for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease to make sure that they have the right legal documents in place. Estate planning is not just something that you do to protect your loved ones after you die. Certified Elder Law Attorney, Heather Nadler, Esq., will explain that a major part of estate planning is incapacity planning. She will describe this with an overview of living trusts, powers of attorney, guardianships and conservatorships. She will advise on how to protect individuals who have lost the ability to manage their personal and financial affairs.
Nadler is a Partner at the firm of Nadler Biernath Special Needs and Elder Law in Atlanta. She is one of just 11 attorneys in Georgia to be certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation.
Reimagining Alzheimer’s Disease Education, Diagnosis, and Support: A Town and Gown Partnership to Serve Persons in Medically Underserved Communities –
Access to healthcare and services is essential for the more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, however, not everyone has the same resources available to them. For example, individuals in rural communities may have a harder time visiting a doctor, clinic, or pharmacy than people in larger communities because there may not be any in close proximity. Telehealth can be a way to bridge that gap. Lisa Renzi-Hammond, PhD and Eve Anthony will talk about the benefits of telehealth as a way for providers to connect with specialists. They will talk about how getting local doctors, nurses and pharmacists on board will help foster communication about cognitive health and disease prevention. They will also discuss the need for early diagnosis and intervention.
Renzi-Hammond is Director of the Institute of Gerontology and Co-Director of the Cognitive Aging Research and Education Center at the University of Georgia. Ms. Anthony is Chief Executive Officer for the Athens Community Council on Aging and an appointed member of the Georgia Council on Aging.
For more information or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who cannot participate in the conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org. The web chat feature is available in more than 90 languages.
